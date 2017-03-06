Practice Roundup – March 6, 2017

The Thunder wants to take away wide open corner threes, so it wants to hug up close to shooters. Head Coach Billy Donovan’s team also wants to limit opponents’ straight-line drives to the rim for layups, clogging up the paint when ball-handlers turn the corner.

Somewhere in there is a fine line, a perfect middle ground where the Thunder can shut off those driving lanes and yet still build back out to the three-point line. In practice today, it’s first one with the fully assembled 15-man squad that it will take into the final stretch of the season, that’s what the Thunder worked on.

“We have to have an awareness that it has to be a team defense of concepts. We all have to be in position to load and help,” Donovan explained. “We have to have better built-in help. We also have to have better on-ball defense.”

Thunder Talk: Coach Donovan

“It’s just everybody being on the right page and communicating are areas we lacked in the last couple games,” guard Andre Roberson noted. “It’s going out there and fighting for each other, making those multiple efforts that we talk about.”

A massive part of the Thunder’s defensive coverage and cohesion comes from communication, which is obviously an extra challenge with so much change happening at once right now. As a veteran Norris Cole understands the value of communication on the floor – it was utilized at a high level during both of his NBA Championship runs with the Miami Heat. Now with the Thunder, Cole explained how vital the constant chatter on the floor is to winning.

“It’s constantly communicating. I like to say over-communicating,” Cole said. “That way we understand where each other is on the court. That triggers energy.”

“It’s just a matter of doing what you have to do to win. You don’t get tired of talking really, it’s just making the necessary sacrifice. Everyone has to sacrifice,” Cole added. “Being loud, talking and understanding where we need to be on defense, that’s just something that has to happen. Every good defensive team communicates out there on the court. That’s just the way it has to be.”

Thunder Talk: Norris Cole

- Victor Oladipo shot the ball today and participated in Thunder practice, although the session was mostly film and a little bit of light on-court work. According to Donovan, Oladipo feels pretty good and went through some offensive sets with the new members of the team – Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and Cole. Tomorrow at shootaround the Thunder will do more activity than it did today, and Oladipo is currently cleared to participate fully. In addition, Alex Abrines is fine after missing the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks after being poked in the eye.

- While the defense was the number one focus at practice, the new guys still need to get integrated into the offensive schemes. In particular, Cole has to get a firm grasp of what his teammates like on the court and where to be, all in real time. For example, Cole played for the first time alongside Russell Westbrook last night in Dallas, and there will certainly be more new situations like that in the coming weeks. Getting some time in practice to walk through spacing and timing was important.

“It was good repetition. We did a lot of sets with the new guys in the second unit. We ran through our sets, moreso for mental reps so we can understand where we’re supposed to be and have better court awareness and better spacing.”

Thunder Talk: Andre Roberson

- While one day of practice was great, there’s still not much time during this NBA season to get adjusted. The Thunder hosts the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow, just five days after playing them out on the road. For teams that employ numerous guards and forwards who can handle the ball, it’s critical that the Thunder’s defense have all five players in the right spots on the floor relative to their defensive assignment. That will be particularly true against the ever-potent Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

“One slip up and it’s a score,” Roberson described. “All five guys have to be on the same page and work together to stop the ball from going in the hoop. We have to come out tomorrow with a lot of fire and a lot of energy to get back on track.”

Thunder Minute: March 6