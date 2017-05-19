Russell Westbrook Named Finalist for 2016-17 KIA NBA Most Valuable Player Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named a finalist for the 2016-17 KIA NBA Most Valuable Player Award, it was announced today by the NBA.

This past season, Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double after recording averages of 31.6 points (first in the NBA), 10.7 rebounds (10th in the NBA), 10.4 assists (third in the NBA) and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. He established a new NBA single-season record with 42 triple-doubles. Yesterday, the guard was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive season.

The other finalists include: Houston Rockets guard James Harden and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard. The Most Valuable Player will be announced at the NBA Awards Show on June 26 in New York City.

