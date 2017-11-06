Thunder Watch Parties Coming to OKC and Beyond

Thunder entertainers to bring game-night fun to OKC, Edmond, Midwest City, Tulsa, Wichita and Manhattan
Posted: Nov 06, 2017

Oklahoma City, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has set dates for six watch parties this season, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Manhattan, Kansas, the team announced today. Three of this season’s watch parties will be held outside of the greater Oklahoma City area in efforts to bring the Thunder experience to fans across the region.

While the Thunder takes on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Thunder fans are invited to Tanner’s Bar & Grill on Moro St. to watch the game with Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and the Storm Chasers. During the game, fans will be able to take part in games and giveaways, as well as interact with Thunder entertainers.

In addition to watch parties in the OKC metro area, the Thunder will bring this experience to Tulsa on March 20 and Wichita, Kansas on Feb. 28. Exact locations for the other upcoming watch parties will be announced closer to the dates of those events.

DATE/TIME OPPONENT WATCH PARTY LOCATION
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m. Thunder at Kings Manhattan, Kansas - Tanners Bar & Grill
Monday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. Thunder at Pelicans Northh OKC/Edmond
Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. Thunder at Nets South OKC
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m. Thunder at Timberwolves Midwest City
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Thunder at Mavericks Wichita, Kansas
Tuesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. Thunder at Celtics Tulsa

The full watch-party schedule is also available at okcthunder.com/watchparties. Fans are encouraged to watch that site and Thunder social media channels for additional details.

