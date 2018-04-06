George and Westbrook Named to 2018-2020 USAB Men's National Team Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 6, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and guard Russell Westbrook have been named to the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster, USA Basketball announced today.

The USA Men’s National Team roster features 35 players who are expected to attend the July 25-27 USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas. It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

George was a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medal team, where he played in all eight games (two starts) and averaged 11.3 points (fourth on the team), 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.50 steals, as USA went 8-0 in Rio De Janeiro.

Westbrook won a gold medal with the 2012 U.S. Olympic team in London. He appeared in eight games and averaged 8.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. He was also a member of the 2010 USA World Championship Team that finished 9-0 and won gold, the USA’s first world championship since 1994.