Dates Set for Thunder Girls Prep Classes

Oklahoma City, Monday, May 15, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a preliminary audition for the 2017-18 Thunder Girls dance team on Saturday, June 24, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center in Edmond. To prepare for the audition, six optional prep classes will be held in May and June.

Each two-hour prep class includes a warmup, across-the-floor technique, choreography, audition tips and question-and-answer sessions with Thunder Girls Manager Paige Carter. Prep classes are $15 each and will take place at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. Registration will begin 20 minutes prior to each class.

Participants must register in advance for the preliminary audition on June 24. Registration costs $30 and is now open at okcthunder.com/auditions. Participants must be 18 or older to audition. Current Thunder Girls wishing to stay on the dance team are required to re-audition.

The final audition will be held in front of a live audience on Thursday, June 29, at Riverwind Casino in Norman, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission to watch the final audition is free of charge.

The Thunder Girls, presented by Riverwind Casino, perform at all Thunder home games and serve as ambassadors for the team at community and sponsorship events. They make about 200 appearances throughout the region annually and have represented the Thunder and the NBA on 13 international tours.

THUNDER GIRLS PRELIMINARY AUDITION:



WHAT:

Preliminary audition for the 2017-18 Thunder Girls dance team



WHEN:

Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m.



WHERE:

INTEGRIS Blue Development Center

14701 N. Lincoln Blvd., Edmond 73013

THUNDER GIRLS PREP CLASS SCHEDULE:

Date Time Location Wednesday, May 17 7 to 9 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Tuesday, June 6 7 to 9 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Saturday, June 10 7 to 9 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Saturday, June 10 10 to noon INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Saturday, June 11 1 to 3 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Saturday, June 14 7 to 9 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center Saturday, June 20 7 to 9 p.m. INTEGRIS Blue Development Center

###