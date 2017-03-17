Bud Light Tipoff to Thunder Alley Coming to Reno Avenue

Oklahoma City, Friday, March 17, 2017 – The Thunder will welcome spring with the return of Thunder Alley prior to select home games, starting with Saturday’s Bud Light Tipoff to Thunder Alley.

Fans on Saturday are encouraged to come to Reno Avenue outside Chesapeake Energy Arena as early as 11 a.m. to enjoy games, food trucks, photo cut-outs, face painter, the Thunder Shop trailer, appearances by the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers, and live music from Drive. For fans 21 and older, the Bud Light bar will be serving new Thunder blue Bud Light cans featuring the team’s logo. A larger-than-life version of the can will also be set up in Thunder Alley.

Thunder Alley will close at 2 p.m., as the Thunder tips off against the Sacramento Kings.

UPCOMING DATES: The family-friendly pregame party will open three hours prior to tipoff for Friday and weekend games this spring, as well as the regular-season finale. Weather permitting, Thunder Alley will be open for the following dates and times:

Saturday, March 18: Thunder vs. Kings

Bud Light Tipoff to Thunder Alley

Thunder Alley open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 31: Thunder vs. Spurs

Thunder Alley open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(Please note: Earlier this season, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time for this game to 7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 2: Thunder vs. Hornets

Thunder Alley open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Thunder vs. Nuggets

Thunder Alley open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKETS: While Thunder Alley is open to all fans, those wishing to get in the game can find tickets for all upcoming Thunder home games through the Thunder website at okcthunder.com/tickets. Only tickets sold through the Thunder website, from the team and other fans, are guaranteed to be authentic and to grant entry to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the game.

