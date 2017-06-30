Thunder Announces Summer League Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its roster for the 2017 Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League. The Thunder’s summer league team is set to participate in five games during the event scheduled to take place from July 1-6 at the Orlando Magic’s practice court at the Amway Center.



Oklahoma City’s summer league roster includes Thunder forwards Josh Huestis, Domantas Sabonis, guard Semaj Christon and 2017 first round pick guard Terrance Ferguson. Current members of the Thunder’s development affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, center Dakari Johnson and guard/forward Daniel Hamilton are also on the roster. Mark Daigneault, head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, will lead Oklahoma City’s summer league entry.



Standings will be kept over the first five days of the league according to a point system and on the final day, each team will play their fifth and final game against the opponent seeded most closely to them in the standings.



Due to space limitations, the event is closed to the public and will be open only to media and team/league personnel. Games can be viewed live on NBA TV and all box scores/game recaps can be found online atwww.okcthunder.com.



The Thunder’s complete Summer League roster can be found here and Oklahoma City’s Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League schedule is as follows:



OPPONENT TIME (CT) LOCATION

Saturday July 1 Detroit 4:00 P.M. Amway Center Practice Court (Orlando, FL)

Monday July 3 New York 12:00 P.M. Amway Center Practice Court (Orlando, FL)

Tuesday July 4 Charlotte 12:00 P.M. Amway Center Practice Court (Orlando, FL)

Wednesday July 5 Dallas 12:00 P.M. Amway Center Practice Court (Orlando, FL)

Thursday July 6 TBD TBD Amway Center Practice Court (Orlando, FL)