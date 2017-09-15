New Thunder Alternate Uniform Makes a Statement

Oklahoma City, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 – Innovation in design and a bold look make up the third Oklahoma City Thunder uniform unveiled for the 2017-18 season. On Friday, Nike and the Thunder released the full design for the Statement edition, which – like the Icon and Association editions – is built on innovation and technological research that have keyed into the needs of the athlete.

The lead design element of the uniform is the “OKC” on the chest, boldly set in Thunder sunset against the uniform’s primarily navy background. On the back, Thunder blue and navy alternate in tone-on-tone stripes, evoking an image of sound waves. The concept of the uniform is inspired by Thunder fans’ reputation as Loud City, illustrating the roar of the Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd as it engages in its signature “O-K-C!” chant.

Player names and numbers are also set in Thunder sunset, and the team name is represented in sunset at the belt buckle.

The Thunder is slated to wear the uniforms at least seven times at Chesapeake Energy Arena this season, starting on Friday, Nov. 24, against the Detroit Pistons. Following that game, the team will wear this uniform for every Sunday home game for the remainder of the regular season, continuing the team tradition of Sunset Sundays. The team also has the option to wear the Statement uniform for road games.

As part of the NBA partnership with Nike, major updates to the design and materials of team uniforms for this season include:

Modified cuts at the back shoulder and at the hemline of the shorts, allowing for greater range of motion

Altered seams at the armhole, neck and side to eliminate distractions and irritation

Materials that wick sweat 30 percent faster than previous NBA uniforms

Fabric comprised of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester; each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

The addition of the Nike logo on the front of the jersey and shorts

A new design element at the belt buckle to highlight team identity

Statement edition jerseys and shorts will be on sale starting Nov. 24 at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and through the team’s retail website, okcthunder.com/shop. Association and Icon editions will be available on Sept. 29.

Statement edition uniforms are inspired by teams’ desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court. Nike’s designers worked with the teams and the brand’s roster of athletes to create new and updated uniforms for this third edition.

The Statement edition uniform follows the earlier unveiling of the Association and Icon edition uniforms. As previously announced, home teams will determine which uniforms to wear at their games. The fourth team edition will be released later this year.

