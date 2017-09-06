Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Sand Springs

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder invites the Sand Springs community to take part in the dedication of a new outdoor basketball court at Sand Springs River City Park on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Built through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation, U.S. Cellular and the City of Sand Springs, the Thunder blue court will offer kids a place to keep fit and fuel their love of basketball. This court marks the 17th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009, and the second in the Tulsa metro.

“We are thrilled to be part of bringing a new basketball court to this community and adding to the experience for kids in Sand Springs,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We hope that every time the kids here pick up a basketball and step onto the court, they’ll know that the Thunder cares about them, that we want them to make healthy choices and have a place to have fun.”

Jeff Edwards, projects and facilities manager for Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Services, added: “The Sand Springs community is thrilled to have partnered with the OKC Thunder and Thunder Cares Foundation. The added basketball court, court lighting, basketball goal and seating will be highly visible and patronized for years to come. Strong partnerships have built a very successful Parks system in Sand Springs, and this new partnership is proof that good things happen when organizations can work together.”

“U.S. Cellular is proud to give back to the city of Sand Springs and provide the community with such a fun place to enjoy,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales, corporate-owned channel for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. “We are a proud sponsor of the Oklahoma City Thunder and look forward to spending time with the organization as well as the youth of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa as they enjoy the clinic.”

Saturday’s dedication will feature Thunder-themed activities for the neighborhood, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, will be set up to allow fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more. The Thunder Shop trailer will also be there for fans looking for Thunder gear as the team enters its 10th season.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

Presented by U.S. Cellular

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations; representatives from the City of Sand Springs and U.S. Cellular; Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community

WHAT: The Thunder has partnered with U.S. Cellular and the City of Sand Springs to build a Thunder-themed basketball court at Sand Springs River City Park. Saturday’s court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: River City Park 2500 S. River City Park Rd., Sand Springs, OK 74063

Please note: Parking will be available for media and other guests in the main parking lot on the north end of the park. Shuttle service will be provided between the parking areas and the basketball court.

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 17 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.

###