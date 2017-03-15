Thunder Partners With Kansas City Royals

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has partnered with the Kansas City Royals to host Thunder Day at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 16. The theme day will incorporate the Thunder experience into an afternoon of big-league action, as the Royals host the Texas Rangers at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets for Thunder Day are priced at $25 and $40 and can be purchased at royals.com/thunder. Fans who purchase a theme ticket for the Royals game will receive an exclusive Royals baseball cap that includes the Thunder logo and colors.

Ahead of the theme day, the Kansas City Royals will bring its 2015 World Series trophy, KCrew and mascot, Sluggerrr, to Thunder Alley at 4 p.m. on March 31. The trophy, KCrew and Sluggerrr will then move inside the building for fans to visit at Section 110 during the game. The Thunder tips off against the San Antonio Spurs that night at 7.

During the NBA season, Thunder game broadcasts are aired on FOX Sports regional channels, including on FOX Sports Kansas City.

