Thunder Signs Andre Roberson to Multi-Year Contract Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard/forward Andre Roberson to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 79 games (all starts) this past season, Roberson averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.19 steals and 1.00 block in 30.1 minutes per contest. This past month, Roberson was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. His 1.00 block and 5.1 rebounds per game ranked third and 12th, respectively among perimeter players.

“In addition to developing into one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA, Andre is the ultimate teammate, hustle player and selfless competitor,” said Presti. “Our fans know he will bring grit and maximum effort every time he puts on a Thunder uniform. Andre made it clear that Oklahoma City is the place he wanted to play, and this set the stage for us and his representation to come to an agreement early in the summer. We are thrilled that Dre will continue to be with us as we look to create our future.”

With Roberson on the floor this past season, the Thunder posted a 106.3 defensive rating, which would have ranked fifth best in the NBA. Oklahoma City’s defensive rating was 4.6 points per 100 possessions better when Roberson was on the floor.

According to ESPN’s Defensive RPM metric, Roberson ranked first among shooting guards with a DRPM of 2.64. DRPM estimates a player’s impact on team defense, measured in points allowed per 100 defensive possessions.

Originally selected No. 26 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, the University of Colorado product has appeared in 256 career games (230 starts) over four seasons with the Thunder and registered averages of 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.9 minutes.

During the 2016-17 playoffs, Roberson averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.40 steals and 3.40 blocks. He currently ranks sixth in Thunder playoff history in blocks and eighth in steals.