Andre Roberson Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard/forward Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon during the third quarter of Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

Roberson will undergo surgery to repair the injury and he is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate.

In 39 games this season Roberson is averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.15 steals in 26.6 minutes.

