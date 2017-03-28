THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMPS TO BEGIN IN JUNE



OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold youth basketball summer camps across the region starting in June, and registration is now open, the team announced today. The camps, presented by Cox Communications, will be held in locations across Oklahoma and one camp in Missouri.



Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children ages 6 to 14, offering them an opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment.



The camps are divided into Hustle Camps and Breakaway Camps. Hustle Camps are single-day camps, with a morning session for ages 6 to 9 and an afternoon session for ages 10 to 14. Campers will receive a T-shirt, basketball and water bottle.



Breakaway Camps are three-day camps, with all campers participating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These campers will receive a Thunder Youth Basketball reversible jersey, basketball and water bottle.



Registration is $65 for Hustle Camps and $185 for Breakaway Camps. Thunder Season Ticket Members receive a 15 percent discount. For more information or to register, fans are encouraged to go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.

THUNDER YOUTH BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMPS 2017 SCHEDULE

LOCATION CITY DATE CAMP TYPE Woodson Park Gymnasium Oklahoma City, OK June 9 Hustle Camp:

Morning session only (ages 6 to 9) McAlester Boys and Girls Club

Al Horton Special Event Center McAlester, OK June 14-16 Breakaway Camp Latta Panther Field House Ada, OK June 21 Hustle Camp Owasso Family YMCA Owasso, OK June 30 Hustle Camp Moore High School Moore, OK July 10-12 Breakaway Camp North Kansas City YMCA Kansas City, MO July 15 Hustle Camp Sequoyah Schools Tahlequah, OK July 18-20 Breakaway Camp Mustang High School Mustang, OK July 27 Hustle Camp Pioneer Cellular Event Center Weatherford, OK July 31- Aug. 2 Breakaway Camp

Presented by Cox Communications, Thunder Youth Basketball camps offer participants the opportunity to not only hone their basketball skills, but also engage in an environment that promotes teamwork, sportsmanship and respect. Camps are held throughout the year. For more information or to register, go to okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.