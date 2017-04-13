Thunder 2017 First Round Playoff Schedule Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 13, 2017 – The No. 6 seed Oklahoma City Thunder will match-up against the No. 3 seed Houston Rockets in the First Round of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Playoffs, it was announced today.

The series is set to commence in Houston with Game 1 on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (CT) and followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. (CT).

The series will then shift to back to Oklahoma City for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. (CT) while Game 4 is set for Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. (CT). If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played at alternating sites beginning with a road contest for the Thunder on Tuesday, April 25. The series would return to Oklahoma City for Game 6, on Thursday, April 27 and conclude with Game 7 in Houston on Saturday, April 29. Game times for Games 5-7 (if necessary) will become available at a later time.

Games 1 and 2 will air on both FOX Sports Oklahoma and TNT. Game 3 will be broadcast on FOX Sports Oklahoma and ESPN with additional radio coverage on ESPN Radio. Game 4 will air exclusively on ABC with added coverage on ESPN Radio. Additionally, all First Round games can be heard on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS The Sports Animal.

Tickets for the first two Thunder home games of the 2017 NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. (CT). To best serve our regional fans, tickets sold directly from the team will only be available to fans with billing zip codes in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. All single-game tickets will be available online only at okcthunder.com/tickets.