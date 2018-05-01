StitchCrew and the Thunder Launchpad Join GAN

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 — After a rigorous selection process, GAN (gan.co) welcomes StitchCrew and the Thunder Launchpad powered by MidFirst Bank to join its highly-curated community of independent accelerators, partners and investors.

GAN's community includes 90 accelerators in more than 120 cities and six continents across the globe, including TechStars, AlphaLab, gener8tor and MuckerLab. The community also includes 30 corporate partners, and a new venture arm, all focused on creating opportunities for startups to access the human and financial capital they need to create and grow their businesses, wherever they are.

"GAN's values—and its mission to connect startups with the resources they need to succeed regardless of their location—fits perfectly with our ethos," said Erika Lucas, Founder of StitchCrew. "As a GAN Launch member, we are now part of a global support community with an impressive track record of helping startups launch and stay in business."

Seventy-five percent of startups in GAN stay in business and continue to operate thriving businesses in cities large and small, all over the world.

"We’re proud that the Thunder is such an integral part of our community, and we are continually looking for ways to invest in the future of our home state," said Brian Byrnes, Thunder Senior Vice President. "Joining GAN elevates our opportunity to further our presence in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and make a meaningful impact in Oklahoma."

As part of its 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder established the Thunder Launchpad powered by MidFirst Bank, a collaborative ideation space, and partnered with StitchCrew with the goal of fostering the local tech and startup community.

The first batch of founders hosted at the Thunder Launchpad was announced earlier in March and applications for the next batch will open next month. Founders with innovations in agriculture, banking, health, education, energy and social ventures are encouraged to apply.

About the Thunder Launchpad

As a part of the club's 10th season, The Oklahoma City Thunder established the Thunder Launchpad powered by MidFirst Bank, a synergetic workspace, in partnership with StitchCrew to foster growth and bolster innovation in the state of Oklahoma. It houses the accelerator program, which seeks to cultivate, promote and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma. The Launchpad also hosts events and programs curated to enhance tech education, mentorship and networking.

About StitchCrew