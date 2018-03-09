Terrance Ferguson Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 9, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Terrance Ferguson sustained a concussion at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter during last night’s 115-87 victory versus the Phoenix Suns and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Ferguson will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

In 50 games (12 starts) this season, Ferguson is averaging 3.0 points and 0.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.