Thunder and Enable Midstream to Honor First Responders

Oklahoma City, Thursday, November 9, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced it has partnered with Enable Midstream Partners to recognize nominated emergency responders from Oklahoma and the surrounding area once a month at Thunder home games with an on-court presentation.

Beginning in November, a nominated emergency responder who exhibits the traits of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork will be selected for the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award. This award is designed to honor first responders who exemplify the Enable Midstream values while protecting and partnering with their local community.

The chosen recipient will also earn recognition at a community event as well as a monetary donation to their organization from Enable Midstream.

“Being able to partner with Enable Midstream to recognize emergency responders is a huge honor,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Thunder Community Relations. “These everyday heroes make a tremendous impact in our community and we’re fortunate to have a platform to bring attention to their accomplishments.”

“We’re excited to join the Oklahoma City Thunder in recognizing emergency responders across the state and surrounding area,” noted David Klaassen, Director of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs for Enable Midstream. “Enable Midstream values the wellbeing of its employees and the public above all else. We want to publicly show our gratitude to those emergency responders who are true partners and heroes in their community.”

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.