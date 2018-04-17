Thunder Coaches Clinic to be Held August 18

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 17, 2018 – The Thunder will host a Coaches Clinic at Chesapeake EnergyArena, inviting coaches at any level from around the region to take part in a day of training, networking and skillsenhancement on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The Coaches Clinic trailing offers an in-depth look at coaching techniques and team development, with a range oftopics that can enhance the skills of coaches on any level. The day will include peer-to-peer networking,community-building and opportunities to learn in an innovative environment.

“This year will mark our eighth annual Coaches Clinic and we are proud to offer a forum for coaches throughoutthe region that promotes learning and fuels our shared passion for basketball,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder seniorvice president of Sales and Marketing. “The clinic allows us to support and invest in the people who are touchingthe lives of young athletes every day.”

Coaches at all levels, from neighborhood teams to collegiate squads, are encouraged to register for the clinic inadvance. Early bird registration for coaches is $35 and ends on Friday, Aug. 4. All registrations after Aug. 4 and atthe door will be $65. A group discount is also available online during advance registration and allows for one freeattendee when you register three coaches. Visit okcthunder.com/coachesclinic for more information and toregister. A full agenda with speakers and panel guests will be available closer to the date of the clinic.