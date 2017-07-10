Thunder Signs Patrick Patterson

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 10, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson, it was announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Patterson (6-9, 230), appeared in 65 games last season with Toronto averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game. A seven-year NBA veteran, the forward owns career averages of 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.0 minutes in 477 games (73 starts) with Toronto, Sacramento and Houston.

Last season, Toronto maintained a net rating of +10.7 when Patterson was on the court, the 10th highest net rating for a single player among those that played 1000 minutes. Patterson also ranked 9th among power forwards in the NBA last season shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range (94-253 3FGs).

The University of Kentucky product was selected by the Houston Rockets in the first round (14th overall pick) of the 2010 NBA Draft. Patterson finished his three-year career at Kentucky with averages of 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.57 blocks in 97 games (all starts).