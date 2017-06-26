Tune in to Watch Thunder Players at the NBA Awards

NEW YORK -- The NBA's MVP may very well reside in the state of Oklahoma. The world will find out if that's the case tonight.

One of three finalists for the league's top award for players, Thunder All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook can potentially build on his legacy, and the prestige of the Thunder organization, if he is selected as the NBA's MVP tonight.

In the first-ever televised awards show for the NBA, players and staff will be honored with the full gamut of awards that the league dishes out each season. Live tonight at 8pm CT on TNT, the awards show, hosted by Drake, will keep Thunder fans on pins and needles in anticipation.

Westbrook is not only up for MVP, but also the best game-winner, best performance and best style awards. Teammate Victor Oladipo is a finalist for best dunk of the season, and it was announced earlier today that guard Andre Roberson was named to the All-Defensive second team. Roberson, Oladipo and Westbrook will be joined by Thunder staff and teammates who will be there to support one another throughout the evening.

For more info on the awards show, click here and be sure to stay plugged into okcthunder.com for full coverage of the night from all the action on the red carpet through the announcement of the MVP winner!