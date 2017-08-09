Mexico City: The Site of the Thunder’s First Regular Season Game Outside the U.S. & Canada

The Thunder has traveled internationally to compete outside the NBA's 28 cities before. For the very first time in its 10 seasons of NBA basketball, this one will count in the standings.

It was announced today that the Thunder will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City on Dec. 7, 2017. The game will be played at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, and will technically be a Thunder away game. Thunder fans will still be able to tune in as they normally do on Fox Sports Oklahoma, WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network.

Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti said: “We’re excited to be asked to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 as the NBA expands its global reach. As we enter only our 10th season of Thunder Basketball in Oklahoma City, we feel incredibly fortunate that our team and fan base will get to experience our first regular-season‎ game abroad.”

The experience will be special for both the teams and the fans in Mexico, who will get an up close and personal look at the talented Thunder squad, led by 2016-17 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook and four-time NBA All-Star Paul George.

The Thunder has had a chance to showcase the team and organization in Istanbul, Manchester, Madrid and Barcelona in the preseason and plays once a year during the regular season in Toronto against the Raptors. Besides Canada, however, this will be the Thunder's first tilt in a foreign country that will be dripping with playoff implications, as all 82 regular season games do.

The Dec. 7 matchup will be the 25th NBA game in Mexico, and the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in the United States’ neighbor to the south.

Fans now have the chance to pre-register to be the first to know about ticket sales and receive exclusive offers via www.nbamex.com/MXGames2017. For more information about the game, head to NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and Twitter (@NBAMEX).

In addition to the oncourt action, NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

The full 2017-18 Thunder schedule has yet to be released, but keep checking back to okcthunder.com for updates and complete details.