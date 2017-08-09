Thunder to Play Regular-Season Game in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 9, 2017 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live announced today that NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

The game will be broadcast live by Fox Sports Oklahoma, the Thunder Radio Network, ESPN and Televisa in Mexico, and will be available to fans around the world on the NBA App. Fans now have the chance to pre-register to be the first to know about ticket sales and receive exclusive offers via www.nbamex.com/MXGames2017.

NBA Mexico City Games 2017 culminates the 25th anniversary celebration of the first NBA game in Mexico and marks the 25th game in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

In addition to the oncourt action, NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

Fans can find more NBA information at NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and on Twitter (@NBAMEX).



Oklahoma City Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti:

“We’re excited to be asked to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2017 as the NBA expands its global reach. As we enter only our 10th season of Thunder Basketball in Oklahoma City, we feel incredibly fortunate that our team and fan base will get to experience our first regular-season‎ game abroad.”

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around three professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA G League. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages, and NBA merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on 6 continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 season featured a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV,

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around three professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA G League. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages, and NBA merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on 6 continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 season featured a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com , NBA App and NBA LEAGUE PASS. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 1.3 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.