Dakari Johnson Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled center Dakari Johnson from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Johnson has appeared in four games (four starts) with the Blue this season, averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.25 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. In 21 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per game.