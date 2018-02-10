Ferguson and Johnson Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

In two games (all starts) with the Blue this season, Ferguson is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. He has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) with the Thunder, averaging 2.7 points in 12.5 minutes per game.

Johnson has appeared in four games (all starts) with the Blue this season, averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.25 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. In 24 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.

Both are expected to be in uniform tonight when the Blue takes on the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center.