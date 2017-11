OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Terrance Ferguson to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Ferguson has appeared in nine games with the Thunder and totaled seven points in 41 minutes of play. He is expected to be uniform tonight when the Blue takes on the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center.