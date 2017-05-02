Thunder to Hold Auditions for Entertainers Throughout Summer

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that it will hold entertainer auditions for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Rain Drops this summer.

The Thunder will hold a preliminary audition for the 2017-18 Thunder Girls dance team on Saturday, June 24, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center in Edmond. The audition will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to participants only. The final audition will be held in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Riverwind Casino in Norman. The final team selected will be part of the 10th Thunder Girls dance team.

Optional prep classes will be held to help participants prepare for the Thunder Girls preliminary audition. Dates and times of prep classes will be released at a later date; those interested are encouraged to watch Thunder social media and okcthunder.com/auditions for updates.

The Thunder will also hold auditions for talented individuals wishing to join the Thunder Drummers on Saturday, July 22.

On Saturday, July 29, the team will hold auditions for the Storm Chasers, presented by Raising Cane’s, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. As the official interactive squad of the Thunder, ideal candidates are energetic and charismatic individuals with unique talents and skills, from acrobatic dunking to dancing. Storm Chasers connect with fans and maintain a high level of excitement on game nights throughout the 10th season and during Thunder events.

The Thunder is also seeking energetic and talented dancers to be a part of the game-night show at Chesapeake Energy Arena as members of the Rain Drops co-ed junior dance team. The audition will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the INTEGRIS Blue Development Center. As part of the Thunder Junior Dance program, the Rain Drops have proven to be fan-favorites at the arena. The dance squad features dancers ages 7 to 12 who perform a variety of routines at six Thunder home games throughout the season.

“We always look to make Thunder home games a great entertainment experience for the whole family,” said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. “Our entertainment groups are an important part of our fans’ game-night experience and allow us to maintain a high-energy and exciting environment at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

In order to audition for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers squads, candidates must be at least 18 years old. As audition dates approach, additional details, including registration, will be available at okcthunder.com/auditions. Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to monitor that page and Thunder social media for updates.

