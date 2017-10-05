Teachers: Use Devon Thunder Explorers to Teach STEM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder invites fourth- through sixth-grade teachers across Oklahoma to join its Devon Thunder Explorers program and have a chance to win one of four monthly cash awards for their classroom.

The Thunder and Devon Energy have partnered for the third year to present the program, which encourages students to engage with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts using hands-on, Thunder-themed activities.

Classrooms that join the program will be challenged to complete monthly activities that are created by Science Museum Oklahoma. Registered teachers who submit photos to the Thunder of students engaging in the activity will be eligible for one of four $500 monthly prizes for their classroom.

“Education and business leaders across the state understand that giving kids a strong foundation in STEM education is critical for their success in the workforce,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “We are proud to partner with Devon Energy once again to support Oklahoma teachers and communities in meeting this goal. And it never hurts to add some Thunder fun to the classroom.”

“At Devon, we’re proud to take an active role in the communities where we live and operate, and that includes encouraging ingenuity in education,” said Christina Rehkop, manager of community relations for Devon Energy. “Our company has identified STEM-based education as a top priority, so we’re pleased once again to partner with our hometown team in supporting the Devon Thunder Explorers across the state of Oklahoma.”

The program runs from October through March. Both the registration form and the first monthly activity are now available at okcthunder.com/explorers.

