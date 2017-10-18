Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Calumet

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation and Devon Energy, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at the City of Calumet Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Mayor Lacey Rowell, Thunder players, Thunder mascot Rumble and members of the Thunder Girls will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the Calumet community.

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches Michelle Matthews, Aryn Pickle and Tiffany Amrein will host a basketball clinic on the new court with children from the local school. The court marks the 18th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Devon Energy to bring this Thunder-themed basketball court to the city of Calumet,” said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations, Christine Berney. “We hope it provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in this community to play, and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.”

Funding for the project is provided by Devon Energy.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the quality of life in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Tangi Smith, community relations specialist at Devon. “We’re pleased and proud that through our partnership with the Thunder, we’re able to provide this basketball court for our neighbors in Calumet.”

Tuesday’s dedication will feature Thunder-themed activities for the neighborhood, including appearances from Rumble and Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The Thunder merchandise truck will also be on-site for the event. The OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, will be set up to allow fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

In partnership with Devon Energy

WHO: Thunder players; Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations; representatives from the City of Calumet and Devon Energy; Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community.

WHAT: The Thunder has partnered with Devon Energy and the City of Calumet to build a Thunder-themed basketball court at City of Calumet Park. Tuesday’s court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children hosted by Thunder Youth Basketball.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: City of Calumet Park

444 Freehome Ave.

Calumet, OK 73014

Please note: Parking for the event will be available on streets surrounding the park.

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 18 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.