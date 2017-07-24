Thunder Teams Up With OKC-County Health Department

Oklahoma City, Monday, July 24, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, in partnership with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, dedicated a newly surfaced basketball court in Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Thunder blue court will offer kids in the community a place to keep fit and fuel their love of basketball.

“We are proud to partner with the Oklahoma-City County Health Department on this court project,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “Our shared goals of promoting health and fitness have made this a natural partnership, and we’re glad to add some Thunder fun and inspire fans of all ages to keep active.”

Oklahoma City-County Health Department Executive Director Gary Cox added, “We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the Thunder to ‘Thunder Up’ our community courts. The Thunder is a great organization that promotes health in our community; the OKC-County Health Department shares this passion and is proud of this and many other partnerships that prioritize health and wellness in our city.”

Friday’s dedication featured Thunder-themed activities for the neighborhood, including appearances from Thunder entertainment teams the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. The Thunder merchandise trailer was set up for fans, and the OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, allowed fans to engage more with the team through measure-ups, a photo booth, trivia and more.

The court is the 16th court built, refurbished or resurfaced by the Thunder in the state of Oklahoma.

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Foundation has funded the building, refurbishing or resurfacing of 16 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.

