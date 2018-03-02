Thunder Celebrates 150,000 Books Distributed to Oklahoma Kids

Oklahoma City, Friday, March 2, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder Rolling Thunder Book Bus today celebrated 150,000 books donated to students across Oklahoma City and the surrounding community. The celebration took place today as the Rolling Thunder Book Bus made a stop at Windsor Hills Elementary where approximately 120 pre-K and kindergarten students selected a book to take home.

“We are so thrilled to have reached 150,000 books donated to students in our community,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “The Rolling Thunder Book Bus has become one of our signature reading programs, and we love being able to put books in the hands of children to inspire a love of reading and emphasize the importance of literacy.”

Started in 2009, the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, presented by American Fidelity, delivers a one-of-a-kind Thunder experience for students across Oklahoma. After boarding the Book Bus, every kid gets to select a book to take home. The Book Bus has traveled 47,499 miles, made 1,909 visits and has stopped at approximated 572 unique organizations and schools. Over the years, many Thunder players have boarded the Book Bus to help encourage reading and spark a personal connection to the Thunder. Today marked the Book Bus’ seventh stop at Windsor Hills Elementary, having made its first visit there on Nov. 22, 2010.



“American Fidelity is proud to be a part of a program that has put 150,000 books into the hands of students across Oklahoma. We have partnered with the Thunder on this initiative from the beginning, and the impact it has made on our community is immeasurable,” said Jeanette Rice, American Fidelity Assurance Company president and chief operating officer. “Literacy is a vital component to a strong community, and the Rolling Thunder Book Bus has helped stress the importance of reading to a whole generation of young readers.”

Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison and members of the Thunder Girls were on hand to help celebrate 150,000 books donated with balloons and treats for all students.