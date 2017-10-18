Thunder 10th Season Tips Off Thursday

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off its 10th season on Thursday, and the team anticipates fans will have a night to remember. The nationally televised game against the New York Knicks will get underway at 7 p.m. Doors to Chesapeake Energy Arena will open at 5:30.

GIVEAWAYS: The Thunder will celebrate the beginning of its 10th season with a signature giveaway that began on the team’s first Opening Night in 2008. Every fan will find a commemorative T-shirt on their chair when they enter the arena, presented by the team’s three founding partners: Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy and MidFirst Bank. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive a 2017-18 schedule magnet, courtesy of Sprite, when entering Chesapeake Arena.

ENTERTAINMENT: At halftime, Darci Lynne, the 12-year-old ventriloquist from Edmond who won the most recent “America’s Got Talent” competition, will showcase her talents. World-renowned violinist and Enid native Kyle Dillingham will perform the national anthem prior to Thursday’s game.

THUNDER ALLEY: Starting at 4 p.m., fans are invited to Thunder Alley, the team’s family-friendly pregame festival on Reno Avenue. Oklahoma City cover band Avenue will take the stage starting at 4 p.m. Interactive elements will include a rock-climbing wall, inflatable games and the OG&E ThunderBolt. Food and drink will be available at the Budweiser beer garden and the McDonald’s Fry Truck, in addition to two local food trucks. Regardless of whether they have a ticket, all fans are welcome to enjoy Thunder Alley, which will close at tipoff.

TICKETS: Fans can browse all available tickets through a link at okcthunder.com/tickets. All tickets sold through the Thunder website, both from the team and from other fans, are authentic and guarantee admission into Chesapeake Energy Arena for the game.

Zaxby’s has joined as the presenting partner of the Zaxby’s Thunder Rewards Zone, which offers fans an opportunity to win one of 50 pairs of tickets to every Thunder home game. Registration is available online to all fans. Registration closes at midnight the night before every game, and winners will be notified no later than four hours prior to tipoff in order to give more fans throughout the region the opportunity to enjoy the free seats. Fans can find additional information and register at okcthunder.com/rewardszone.

AUCTION: Outside Section 102, fans can bid on Thunder-autographed items and other signed sports memorabilia at the Thunder Cares Foundation Auction. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Thunder Cares Foundation, whose mission focuses on building and refurbishing community basketball courts across the state of Oklahoma. The featured item for Opening Night will be a Thunder team-signed basketball.

TUNE IN: Thursday’s game will be televised exclusively on TNT. Throughout Oklahoma and across the region, the live game broadcast will be carried on the Thunder Radio Network.



