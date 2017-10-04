Kicklahoma

OVERVIEW

JOklahoma’s premier sneaker event is coming to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. We’ll have a huge space for vendors and attendees to buy, sell and trade some of the most exclusive gear on the market.



After the event, catch some hoops across the street! Attendee registration includes one ticket to see the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Greensboro Swarm game at 7 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center; vendor registration includes two tickets.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

FAQ

Who is this event for?

From experienced sneaker enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs to die-hard Thunder fans, this event will have something for everyone!

Can attendees bring their shoes to sell, trade and buy?

Yes! Attendees can bring up to four pairs of sneakers to the event to sell or trade. If you need to bring more shoes, click here for vendor registration.

I don't sell sneakers; can I purchase vendor space?

Vendors are not just limited to sneakers. Bring your apparel, accessories, art and more – it’s all welcome.

Will there be other activities?

In addition to browsing the booths, you’ll be able to take part in raffles, half-courts shots and photo stations, plus a few other surprises.

Where is the Oklahoma City Blue game played?

The Blue game is held at the Cox Convention Center across the street. Your Blue ticket will be available at the Chesapeake Energy Box Office from 11am – 5pm after checking in or at the time of registration for the event.

Can I purchase additional Blue tickets?

Yes, additional Blue tickets can be purchased for $12 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena box office at the time of your registration or check in the day of the event.