Thunder Experience Headed to Tulsa for Watch Party

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will bring the Thunder experience to Tulsa this Thursday, March 16, for a watch party at Elgin Park Restaurant – 325 E. Mathew B. Brady St. – as the Thunder takes on the Toronto Raptors on FOX Sports Oklahoma. The watch party begins at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to tipoff, and will feature appearances from team mascot Rumble the Bison, members of the Thunder Girls dance team, the Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

Prior to the watch party, the OG&E ThunderBolt, an interactive experience that includes a photo booth, trivia station and measure-ups, will be set up for fans to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m. at the Tandy Family YMCA – 5005 S. Darlington Ave.

“We have always enjoyed loyal support from our fans in Tulsa, and this is a great opportunity for us to interact with the community and recognize the passion and excitement of our fans,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for the Thunder. “We are thrilled to bring the Thunder experience to Tulsa.”

Thunder entertainers will take part in additional events throughout the community ahead of Thursday’s watch party to surprise and thank Tulsa fans for their loyal support of Thunder Basketball.