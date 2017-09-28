OKC to Thunder Up Tulsa This Weekend

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 – Leading up to the team’s ninth preseason game in Tulsa, the Oklahoma City Thunder will bring the Thunder experience and excitement to Tulsa fans this weekend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Thunder will take on the Houston Rockets at Tulsa’s BOK Center, as part of U.S. Cellular Thunder Training Camp. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. This will be the first preseason game for the Thunder and the first opportunity for fans to see the Thunder in competition during its 10th season.

Today through Saturday, fans can visit the OG&E ThunderBolt, the team’s traveling interactive experience, at the Tulsa State Fair. Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers will be providing entertainment this evening. On Friday and Saturday, the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers will visit the fair and add to the fun.

On Sunday, Pumpkin Town will hold Thunder Day in recognition of the team’s 10th season. Fans can experience a Thunder-themed corn maze, then visit the OG&E ThunderBolt, interact with Thunder entertainers and pick up some team merchandise. Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers will all be making appearances at Pumpkin Town throughout the afternoon.

At both the Tulsa State Fair and Pumpkin Town, fans will have opportunities to win a limited number of tickets to Tuesday’s preseason game.

“Over the years, we’ve seen that Tulsa is full of passionate and loyal Thunder fans, and we are excited to be a part of several events in the community this weekend,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for the Thunder. “Holding the first preseason game of our 10th season in Tulsa is a great way to show our appreciation for fans in Green Country.”

Fans looking to get into the game at the BOK Center can find available tickets at bokcenter.com/events.

Details on the Tulsa State Fair are available through tulsastatefair.com. More information on Pumpkin Town can be found at pumpkintownfarms.com.