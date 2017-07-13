Thunder Girls to Travel to China

Oklahoma City, Thursday, July 13, 2017 – Six members of the Thunder Girls are set to travel to China on Monday to join the league’s international outreach efforts, the Thunder announced today.

The visit is the dance team’s fifth trip to China and 14th international trip overall, marking the ninth consecutive year the Thunder Girls have been selected to represent Oklahoma City and the NBA overseas.

“We are honored that the NBA invited the Thunder Girls to represent our team, our fans and the state of Oklahoma in China,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “China has displayed a deep loyalty to the NBA and Thunder Basketball, and we are excited to connect with our fans overseas.”

Their schedule includes performances at an NBA Player Zone event in Shanghai and NBA five-on-five basketball tournaments in Shenzhen. Team members on the trip include Addie, Chelsie, Jaimie, Jennie, Kayle and Rachel, plus Thunder Girls Manager Paige Carter.

The dance team members will depart from Oklahoma City on Monday, July 17, and are scheduled to return to the States on July 24. Fans can look for updates and pictures of the tour by following the Thunder Girls on Facebook (facebook.com/thundergirls), Twitter (@thundergirls) and Instagram (@okcthundergirls).

The Thunder Girls were selected to attend the London 5 United Tour in 2009, and in 2010, they were invited to NBA Madness in Taiwan. The dance team has previously visited China four times, and they toured Japan as NBA ambassadors in 2012. In October 2013, they joined the Thunder players for the NBA global games in Turkey and England. The Thunder Girls have also traveled to the Philippines, Toronto and Spain.

The Thunder Girls are presented by Riverwind Casino.