Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sinor Advanced EMT Allison Blackowl for her work as an emergency responder in Clinton and the surrounding communities with a celebration on Friday, Jan. 12. Blackowl was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of November and recognized at the Dec. 3 Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game on court.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Blackowl with a donation to Sinor EMS. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Frisco Conference Center in Clinton. The event will feature members of the Thunder Girls and complimentary food from Big Splash Burgers Food Truck.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Sinor Advanced EMT Allison Blackowl, members of the Clinton community

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sinor Advanced EMT Allison Blackowl for her work as an emergency responder in Clinton and the surrounding communities with a celebration.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Frisco Conference Center

101 S 4th St.

Clinton, OK 73601

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.