Thunder and U.S. Chamber Foundation Partner to Host Military Hiring Expo

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 – Partnering with Hiring Our Heroes, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host a military hiring expo on Jan. 23 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The event will include over 65 employers and service providers who will meet with veterans, military spouses and personnel of all ranks and levels of experience. Companies participating range from some of America’s largest employers to smaller companies from across the region.

The event is an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and is free and open to active duty service members, Guard and Reserve, veterans, and military spouses. Prior to the hiring expo, there will be a free workshop where participants will learn how to create and refine resumes, craft effective LinkedIn profiles and partake in mock interviews.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Hiring Our Heroes initiative,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “This event is a great way for the Thunder community to give back to individuals who have given us so much and help them take their next professional step.”

All who register early are eligible to receive up to two free tickets to attend the Thunder vs. Nets game that evening. To register for the event, visit hiringourheroes.org/events