Thunder Initiative to Fund Projects for Public Schools Across Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 – In celebration of the team's 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will match donations for all health and sports projects posted by Oklahoma teachers on DonorsChoose.org , a nonprofit website that enables individuals to donate directly to public-school classroom projects.

Through the end of the Thunder season, donations made in support of an Oklahoma classroom with a project listed in the Health and Sports category of DonorsChoose.org will be automatically matched by the Thunder Cares Foundation. The matching-funds initiative serves as a legacy project as the team marks the 10th season of Thunder Basketball.

"Supporting education has been a pillar of our community engagement since 2008," said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. " DonorsChoose.org offers an excellent opportunity for us to reach teachers across the state and make a lasting, day-to-day impact in classrooms throughout Oklahoma."

To date, 96 projects have been fully funded with the help of the Thunder matching funds, serving 58 schools and more than 12,000 students.