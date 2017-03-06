Thunder to Hold Hispanic Heritage Night

Oklahoma City, Monday, March 6, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 7, as part of the NBA’s Noches éne•bé•a, which recognizes the growing support of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. The Thunder will tip off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

The game will include pregame festivities throughout the arena, in-game features of Hispanic cultures and an exclusive Hispanic Heritage Night T-shirt at the Thunder Shop.

PREGAME: Before the game, fans can enjoy the sounds of Mariachi Orgullo de America as the band roams the concourse of Chesapeake Arena.

EL THUNDER T-SHIRT: Fans will have the opportunity to purchase an El Thunder T-shirt from the Thunder Shop outside of Section 120 or online at okcthunder.com/shop for $26.

IN-GAME FEATURES: Prior to the game, Father Christobal De Loera of Saint James the Greater Catholic Church will lead the invocation, and members from Capitol Hill High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The national anthem will be performed by Jackie Chavez. The halftime presentation will feature Yumare Dancers, accompanied by Mariachi Orgullo de America.