Thunder Challenges Students' Creativity in Honoring Black History Month

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder invites Oklahoma students to take part in a new iteration of its annual contest to honor Black History Month. The Black Heritage Creative Contest, presented by Sprite, seeks to spark students’ creativity in engaging with black history.

The contest is open now through Feb. 11 to Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade, who can enter the contest by submitting an essay, poem or visual arts piece portraying an outstanding individual in black history or an impactful African-American in their life. Entrants are encouraged to employ creativity in their entries, including photography, music, video, art or writing.

“We are excited to unveil our revamped creative contest to honor Black History Month," said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “We look forward to receiving imaginative projects from students across the state.”

Winners in each of five age groups will receive $500, four tickets to the Thunder vs. Orlando Magic game on Feb. 26, recognition at center court prior to the game, an autographed Thunder item and an award plaque. Select entries will be displayed on the concourse at Chesapeake Energy Arena during the Feb. 26 game.

In the past, winners have submitted creative essays, dioramas, musical tributes and poetry.