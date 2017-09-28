Thunder to Hold 10th Blue and White Scrimmage Sunday

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 – Fans in the Edmond North community will have the first opportunity to see the 2017-18 Oklahoma City Thunder in action, as the team takes the court at the high school for its 10th annual Blue and White Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 1. The scrimmage is an annual tradition as part of U.S. Cellular Thunder Training Camp.

The Thunder will tip off at 2 p.m. on Sunday for an open practice that also features game-night entertainment from Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. Prior to the scrimmage, the team will hold Thunder Alley outside of the school starting at 11 a.m., where fans will be able to enjoy pop-a-shot, sport court, the Thunder Shop trailer, appearances by Thunder entertainers, and interactive games and sweepstakes at the U.S. Cellular tent.

“We are extremely proud to tip off our 10th season with this great community tradition, and we’re grateful to the Edmond North community for hosting us,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for the Thunder. “We’ve played the Blue and White Scrimmage in a different location every year to show our fans across Oklahoma how deeply we appreciate their support and how much we value the connection they feel with our team.”

Previous Blue and White Scrimmages have been held in Oklahoma City, Newcastle, Choctaw, Moore, Bixby, Bethany, Yukon and Midwest City.

Tickets for the scrimmage are being distributed by the Edmond North High School administration in order to best serve the school community. The Thunder Alley festivities are open to the public.