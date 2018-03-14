Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner
Team to recognize Matthew Schoolfield for his work as a special response team police officer in Chickasha, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 14 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield for his work as a special response team police sergeant with the Chickasha Police Department with a celebration on Thursday, March 15. Schoolfield was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of March and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Heat game on March 23.
Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Schoolfield with a donation to the Chickasha Police Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Chickasha Police Department in Chickasha. The event will feature appearances from members of the Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison.
Enable Midstream Partners is in its third year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.
ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION
In partnership with Enable Midstream
WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Thunder Girls, Rumble the Bison, Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield, members of the Chickasha Police Department and Chickasha community
WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield for his work as a special response team police sergeant with the Chickasha Police Department with a celebration.
WHEN: Thursday, March 15, at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Chickasha Police Department
2001 W. Iowa Ave
Chickasha, OK 73018
To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.
ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.