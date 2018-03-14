Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 14 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield for his work as a special response team police sergeant with the Chickasha Police Department with a celebration on Thursday, March 15. Schoolfield was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of March and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Heat game on March 23.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Schoolfield with a donation to the Chickasha Police Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Chickasha Police Department in Chickasha. The event will feature appearances from members of the Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its third year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Thunder Girls, Rumble the Bison, Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield, members of the Chickasha Police Department and Chickasha community

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Sergeant Matthew Schoolfield for his work as a special response team police sergeant with the Chickasha Police Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Thursday, March 15, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Chickasha Police Department

2001 W. Iowa Ave

Chickasha, OK 73018

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner .