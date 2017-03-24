Hitting the Lanes with Russell Westbrook

Lane by lane, a bowling ball hurtled towards the ten pins down the lane. There was a moment at each lane when the action stopped, and the ball spun down the waxed wood with a very particular, familiar and accurate motion. Each time, the ball had just come off of the fingers of Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

As a part of his seventh-annual Why Not? Bowling event on Friday night, Westbrook had his own game going (his highest score ever is 279), but also made sure to stop by and bowl the families and groups that came out to support him. In addition to all of his Thunder teammates, the coaching staff and some of his fellow Oklahomans, Westbrook had support on Friday from people all over the globe who flew in to make their support known.

“It’s great that they come out and support something that I’m doing, that I believe in and that I love,” Westbrook said. “This is definitely a start to bigger and better things down the line. Every year we try to constantly make it bigger and bigger to make sure people understand how important it is to come together.”

Westbrook has inspired families and business people globally to give to the Why Not? Foundation, supporting the mission to pursue their education through reading. The Why Not? Foundation recently announced the opening of 10 more Russell’s Reading Rooms, bringing Westbrook’s grand total to 19.

“(Westbrook) shows up to everything. You can give money, you can give things, but he gives his time and effort,” said Zane Woods, who attended the event with his family. “To show up, that’s when the kids light up, that’s when everybody gets excited.”

“I’m proud to have (Westbrook) be a role model to my sons and for them to see that,” added Mara Kraushaar, while her sons were behind her, clowning around with Thunder players. “It’s unbelievably exciting. It’s the highlight of the year. All of the players are so nice to them and they’re all having so much fun.”

The adults were there to support the programs that Westbrook’s foundation supports, which include his events around the holidays that always manage to bring a bright spot into the lives of children who are going through a hard time. The children in attendance, however, had their own agenda. After getting to chat and eat with Thunder players and coaches, it was time for them all to have a friendly bowling competition.

Point guard Norris Cole helped set up a ramp for a young girl to drop her ball into while Victor Oladipo danced and sang in between rolls down the lane. As the game concluded, Andre Roberson celebrated like a child with a kid in his lane when they both broke 100. Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation didn’t just bring people together on Friday night, but was a great reminder of all of the things Westbrook aims to do for the youth in Oklahoma.

“Russ is doing a great job of running his foundation. I’m here to support it any way I can,” said Andre Roberson, a veteran of the Why Not? Bowling event. “That’s what it’s all about, being there for your teammate.”

“It’s a really cool deal,” Why Not? Bowling first-timer Doug McDermott said. “It says a lot about (Westbrook) as a person. I know he’s very involved in the community. People look at that and want to support our team even more.”