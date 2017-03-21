Westbrook Cuts the Ribbon, Opens 10 Reading Rooms throughout Oklahoma City

Not once, but twice, Russell Westbrook had to try to play it cool on Tuesday morning. That’s a rarity for one of the NBA’s most transcendent, self-assured stars.

He was standing on a linoleum floor inside of Adams Elementary, on the south side of Oklahoma City, when a student handed him a book and said, “You’re in here!” Russell Westbrook had never seen himself in a children’s book before, and it had him stunned. He hardly had a moment to pick himself up before another student screamed “Russell Westbrook is my hero!”

“That’s another one of those moments where I tried to play it cool again,” Westbrook smiled. “That’ll never get old because of my journey to get here, my story and being able to come here and put a smile on these kids’ faces in the morning before school and find ways to make them happy about reading.”

Westbrook was at Adams Elementary in the first place to cut the ribbon and officially open up one of his Russell’s Reading Rooms, a staple of his Why Not? Foundation. This time, however, he also announced the opening of nine other Reading Rooms throughout the Oklahoma City area at Arthur Elementary, Bodine Elementary, Britton Elementary, Edgemere Elementary, Green Pastures Elementary, Gatewood Elementary, Greystone Elementary, Oakridge Elementary and Pierce Elementary.

“With the support over the years of people all over the world supporting my foundation, they’re finding ways to help me make these things possible for the kids,” Westbrook explained. “It’s important to be able to constantly keep giving back anyway I can, in as many places I can at the same time.

The space is a familiar site to the previous nine Reading Rooms that Westbrook has opened up. Library style stacks filled with books of all types and genres. Comfortable seating for lounging with a new book and some quiet space to concentrate and let the imagination run wild. It wouldn’t be Westbrook’s project without a little energy, so that’s been splashed across the walls with Thunder-colored paint and some high-intensity photos of Westbrook in action on the basketball court.

“One of our main goals this year has been balanced literacy. As part of that, one of the components is independent reading. Just like Russell said during his presentation today, this is a place where independent reading can take place,” said Adams Elementary School Principal Heather Zacarias. “Students can select their own book. They can cuddle up on a chair, have some quiet time, read to themselves, read to a partner, or read to one of our mentors that we have in our school. It’s just a great space to encourage reading.”

“Literacy is very important to me and my foundation and what I believe in,” Westbrook agreed. “It starts young. When kids get a room like this, they feel excited about it.”

Once again, Westbrook out-did himself by investing in the infrastructure of the Oklahoma City community. One day, he’ll no longer be able to soar high for a rebound, drive and dish to an open teammate or splash a three-pointer. But these Russell’s Reading Rooms will still be standing, and children will still be learning, growing and finding inspiration through Westbrook’s generosity.

“To have somebody like Russell come into our community and pay attention to the kids that are here and the families that are here says a lot about him and a lot about his passion for serving the needs of Oklahoma City,” Zacarias said.