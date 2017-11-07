

OKC Blue Stocks Up on Groceries, Smiles



by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com

A wall of sweets lining the shelves caught the toddler’s attention. The squeals of outcry for cakes and candy soon followed.

The mother shook her head “no” promptly quelling the impassioned plea.

Before dejection crept in on the toddler’s face, P.J. Dozier snapped his hand up for a high-five drawing a giggle and a tiny slap from the child.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hamilton showcased his convivial spirit and bagged groceries at the checkout counter after restocking the frozen food section.

After a weekend of opening games to launch the regular season, players and staff of the Oklahoma City Blue spent Monday afternoon volunteering at the Moore Food and Resource Center, a partner of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

"It's a great experience to always give back. I like to see people happy, proud and smiling," said Hamilton.

From stocking shelves to carrying out bags of groceries, the Blue’s first all-team community outreach event of the season featured players and coaches alike working together to make sure the donation center is primed for the holiday season.

Dozier: "It's definitely good to take a step off the court and be around your brothers and bond while helping one another out."

Working together. (L-R) Yannis Morin, Justin Leon and P.J. Dozier bag groceries items for a client at the Moore Food and Resource Center. Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

Tag team. Daniel Hamilton and Rashawn Thomas restock frozen food items from inside the freezer. Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

Bonding time. Michael Cobbins: "It brings us together. Not only can we not take our life situation for granted, but as a team, we can't take our camaraderie for granted as well." Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

(L-R) Teammates Amyjot Singh and Bryce Alford. Head Coach Daigneault: "It's a humbling experience. It gets you out of yourself when you're helping other people. It's a great experience for our players. It's something that's good for us to do together." Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder

Smiles all around. Photo by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder