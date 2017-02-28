

Roberson Delivers Big Assist, Hugs for Family of Nine



by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com Photography by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder



With an entourage including a set of twins, a set of triplets and not to mention two additional siblings in tow, Thunder swingman Andre Roberson could not help reminiscing about his childhood trips to the store while pushing a shopping cart brimming with groceries for the Goode family on Monday afternoon at a local Homeland store.

Growing up with six brothers and sisters, Roberson was more than familiar of what it was like to roam the grocery aisles with a crew one shy of a five-on-five pickup game and everything that came from such a large outing with loved ones living in the same household.

Considering the numbers involved, the surprise shopping trip was equal parts fun and focused as Roberson and company wasted no time not only corralling a variety of fresh meat and produce, but also one of the more free-spirited toddlers of the bunch throughout the day.

“It brought back a lot of memories of shopping with my siblings. We’re always trying to escape out of sight with my mom,” said Roberson. “It’s definitely fun and I enjoyed it.”

For parents Tuneeka Gigger and Derial Goode, meeting the demands of raising their children required communication and teamwork with each playing their part to support the family. A typical day involved a 4:45 early morning alarm to jump-start Gigger’s routine to get ready for work at the nursing home. In his role as stay-at-home dad, making breakfast and ensuring the kids get ready for school on time outlined the agenda for Goode.

Between juggling the kids’ school schedules and tightroping on a budget with the thinnest of margins, having Roberson help out with the grocery bill provided a much-needed relief for the Goode family.

“It’s a hard task to handle. For someone like that to help us out is really a blessing,” said Gigger. “It makes us feel important and loved.”

Wearing an easygoing smile and possessing an earnestness for helping others, Roberson started and ended the day with hugs all around.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Roberson. “Being blessed to be in this position to give back, that’s what it’s all about.”

Giving back. A Rumble the Bison toy for one of the Goode triplets.

This is why we play. Roberson: "I'm glad I'm out here to help. It's a great partnership because it helps everybody out."

"Bring it in." Roberson and Gigger cap the unforgettable afternoon with a heart-felt embrace.