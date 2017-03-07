

Gibson, McDermott Stir Excitement for Books



by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com Photography by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder The Rolling Thunder Book Bus is presented by American Fidelity



The winds were whipping up to 28 mph outside with enough vigor to match the swelling fervor of a group of excited third graders piled inside the bus on Monday afternoon. Thunder forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott spent the day on the Rolling Thunder Book Bus to welcome aboard wide-eyed students from Orvis Risner Elementary.

Like a tidal wave generating momentum, the girls and boys waiting outside erupted with tiny shrieks once they spotted the Thunder teammates heading toward their direction for high-fives and smiles on the way to the bus. In their book bus debuts, Gibson and McDermott experienced how ecstatic the kids were about the team and reading.

“To be a part of this is kind of weird and fun at the same time because the kids on here know what books they want,” said Gibson. “There were all kinds of books I read as a kid and it’s funny that I’m looking at them. It takes me back to third grade.”

During the visit, a big grin surfaced on Gibson’s face when 9-year-old Aiden Davis asked the forward about the remarkable buzzer-beating half-court heave during a game from last week.

“I watched the highlights and it was crazy,” said Aiden. “It was my dream to meet him. I was super excited.”

Getting acclimated to the team, the chance to take part in the community and connect with young Thunder fans by helping them find their favorites was gratifying for Gibson and McDermott.

“It’s great to be involved with the community,” said McDermott. “These kids watch us play. So it’s fun to give back.”

And to give back by stirring the reading passions of young minds through the surprise book bus visit by the frontcourt duo helped to communicate those priorities for Kathy Appleyard, the Edmond school’s speech language pathologist.

“It’s so exciting to have these guys that are brand new to our city because Oklahomans love their Thunder players,” said Appleyard. “To instill that love for reading, that’s what it’s all about.”

Plenty of books and smiles to go around. Gibson on the book bus' role: "It helps the kids out a lot. It helps them pick out a book. It helps to continue to read. Keep reading all day. You’re going to need it in the long run."

Book bus impact. Orvis Risner Elementary third-grade student Aiden: "It makes you learn and it helps kids get a good start.”

Reading memories. McDermott on skimming through the shelves: "I’m starting to have some flashbacks here—Captain Underpants, Stuart Little, Goosebumps...those are big ones. So this is bringing back memories for sure.”