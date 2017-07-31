Which Suns Player Are You?

Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
Phoenix Suns
Casino Arizona
Presented by
Menu
Team
Roster
Player Stats
Team Stats
Leaders
Standings
Social
Suns Mobile App Nav Block
Suns Mobile App Nav Block
Tickets
Ticket Central
SixthMan Membership
Single Game
Partial Plans
Group Tickets
Premium Experience
Account Manager
Not sure where your seats are? Find them in our 3D seating chart
Not sure where your seats are? Find them in our 3D seating chart
News
Latest Headlines
Videos
Photo Galleries
In The Post
Media Resources
Watch exclusive Suns.com video features and game highlights
Watch exclusive Suns.com video features and game highlights
Schedule
Schedule & Results
Printable Schedule
Text Alerts
Channel Listings
TSRA Calendar of Events
Check out the 2015-16 schedule for upcoming games and broadcast channels
Check out the 2015-16 schedule for upcoming games and broadcast channels
Entertainment
Dancers
Who is the funniest (and furriest) mascot in the NBA? This guy!
Who is the funniest (and furriest) mascot in the NBA? This guy!
Promos
Promotional Calendar
Offers
Suns Marketing Partners
CopperPoint Safe Employer
Kids Club
Visit the Suns promo calendar for a list of events, appearances and giveaways
Visit the Suns promo calendar for a list of events, appearances and giveaways
Community
Charity Challenge
Item Donation Request
Jr. Suns/Jr. Mercury & Camps
Phoenix Suns Charities has been helping children throughout Arizona since 1988
Phoenix Suns Charities has been helping children throughout Arizona since 1988
Shop
Clearance
Gifts
Hats
New Items
Youth
Arena Shop
Check out the new-look gear for men, including t-shirts, polos, jackets and more
Check out the new-look gear for men, including t-shirts, polos, jackets and more
Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Concerts & Events
Phoenix Mercury
PAL Program
Check out all the food and beverage options available at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Check out all the food and beverage options available at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Contact
Contact Us
Employment Opportunities
Suns Marketing Partners
Staff Directory
Click here to ask a question or share your feedback through our Suns.com mailbox
Click here to ask a question or share your feedback through our Suns.com mailbox
Language Menu
LANGUAGE
En Español
UND
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Social Menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
tumblr
Which Suns Player Are You?
by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jul 31, 2017
Facebook
Google Plus
Twitter
<section><h2>Which Suns Player Are You?</h2><p></p><div>Ever wonder what Suns player you had the most in common with? Find out!</div></section><section><h2>Devin Booker</h2></section><section><h3>Eric Bledsoe</h3></section><section><h3>T.J. Warren</h3></section><section><h3>Alan Williams</h3></section><section><h3>Josh Jackson</h3></section><section><h3>Marquese Chriss</h3></section><section><h3>Tyson Chandler</h3></section><section><h3>Dragan Bender</h3></section><section><h3>Tyler Ulis</h3></section><section><h3>Jared Dudley</h3></section><section><h2>Which Best Describes Your Game?</h2></section><section><h3>What's Your Favorite College?</h3></section><section><h3>What Position Do You Play?</h3></section><section><h3>What's Your Scoring Style?</h3></section><section><h3>What Video Game Describes You Best?</h3></section><section><h3>What Region Are You From?</h3></section><section><h3>What's Your Age?</h3></section><section><h3>How Tall Are You?</h3></section>
Tags
Suns
Related Content
Suns
Fulton Homes Three-Point Zone: Up to 198
November 30, 2017
Suns Distributed Holiday Food Boxes at St. Mary Food Bank Alliance
November 30, 2017
Suns Serve Meals During Family Dinner at St. Vincent De Paul
November 30, 2017
Josh Jackson Scores Career-High Against Pistons
November 29, 2017
Josh Jackson Career-High 20 Points vs. Detroit Pistons
November 29, 2017
November 29, 2017: Suns at Pistons
November 29, 2017