Tyson Chandler: 1,000 Career Games

Tyson Chandler Finishes His 1,000th Career Game

Chandler Throwsdown Two Alley-Oops

1,000 games. 8,706 points. 9,290 rebounds. 1,259 blocks.

Tyson Chandler played in his 1,000th game on Wednesday where he finished with his 276th double-double of his career. Only Steve Nash and Danny Ainge have also reached that millennial milestone while in a Suns jersey.

As a member of six different teams, Chandler has managed to leave his mark on every franchise he was apart of throughout his 16-year career.

After being named “California Mr. Basketball” his junior and senior year of high school, Chandler skipped college and entered the NBA Draft.

The Clippers selected Chandler with the 2nd overall pick in 2001 (the same draft class as his current Head Coach, Earl Watson), but had his draft rights immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls.

“Before I got there they won 18 games,” Chandler said. “So in my 4th year we finally built a team to make the playoffs.”

Chandler helped lead the Bulls in their first postseason since Michael Jordan retired, scoring 11.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

After completing just one season of a new six-year contract to stay with the Bulls, he was traded in the summer of 2006 to the New Orleans Hornets.

In his first season with the Hornets, Chandler upped his points, rebounds, and blocks per game.

Partnered with Chris Paul and David West, the trio guided the team to their first-ever division win in the 2007-08 season.

Midway through the 2008-09 season, Chandler was nearly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but a failed physical voided the move.

In his three seasons with the Hornets, he averaged 10.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Chandler was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in July of 2009.

In his lone season with the Bobcats, Chandler assisted in a 44-win season, earning the franchise’s first-ever playoff berth.

On July 13th 2010, he was traded to the Mavericks to team up with Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry and Shawn Marion.

He credits the beginning of his career for shaping him into the athlete and leader he became.

“I think that built the character for me to go on and kind of anchor that Dallas team,” Chandler said.

The team finished as the three seed in the west, but made it through the first three rounds of the playoffs with a record of 12-3 to be named Western Conference Champions.

Even with facing “The Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in the NBA Finals, Chandler’s defense helped lead the Mavericks to their first-ever championship.

“I remember kneeling in the hallway and my mother coming and wrapping her arms around me and just saying ‘You deserve it. You’ve worked for this moment, embrace it,” Chandler said.

He was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second team that season.

With his six-year contract now over, Chandler became a member of the New York Knicks via a sign-and-trade

In his first year in New York, Chandler was voted as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He is still the only player in Knicks’ history to win the award.

He finished the 2011-12 season shooting the third-highest field goal percentage of all-time (67.9%). Wilt Chamberlain holds the first two spots, in 1967 (68.3%) and 1973 (72.7%).

That summer he played on the USA Men’s Olympic basketball team. They went undefeated throughout the Olympics, and Chandler walked away as a gold medalist.

“I remember my mom being there,” Chandler said. “And at that point my wife, my two kids. Those moments probably mean the most to me.”

“Those moments probably mean the most to me” — Tyson Chandler

Two of his three seasons in New York he was named to the NBA All-Defensive team, while also earning his first All-Star appearance in 2013.

Chandler was traded back to the Mavericks in the summer of 2014, where he averaged a double-double for his solo season there.

The Phoenix Suns are the only franchise that have acquired Chandler’s services without a trade. He signed a four-year deal with the Suns in July of 2015.

Since being in Phoenix, Chandler has already put his name in the record books, as he tied Paul Silas for most rebounds in game by a Suns player. He grabbed 27 boards on January 23rd, 2016 against the Hawks.

When looking back at his career, Chandler credits his family for making it so special.

“It’s not an individual thing anymore. You’re able to bring along your family with you and those moments mean a lot.”

Currently in his 16th season, Chandler is tied with Andre Drummond for most career games of 10-plus offensive rebounds amongst active players (15). He is top 25 in offensive rebounds in NBA history (top 50 in total rebounds).

Chandler also holds the third-highest career field goal percentage in NBA history shooting 59.1% (with at least 2,000 makes).

With two powerful alley-oops, a double-double and a couple steals in Wednesday night’s contest, Chandler doesn’t seem to be slowing down at this point in his career.

As for another 1,000 games, “I don’t know if I’ve got another 1,000,” Chandler said with a smile.