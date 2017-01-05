Three Reasons Why Eric Bledsoe is an All-Star

In his fourth year as a Sun, Eric Bledsoe is having an All-Star season in Phoenix. From clutch shots to acrobatic and-ones, Bledsoe is proving he deserves a trip to New Orleans in February. Here are just three reasons why he should suit up for the West.

1. Eric Bledsoe is one of five players in the league putting up 19-5-5

The other four players averaging at least 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game are LeBron James (12x All-Star), Russell Westbrook (5x All-Star), James Harden (4x All-Star) and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bledsoe is putting up these numbers while averaging less minutes and less field goals attempted than the other four. He also has fewer turnovers than James, Westbrook and Harden. Only 13 players in the last decade have been able to finish a season with 19-5-5, 11 of which are All-Stars and four of them are former MVPs.

2. Eric Bledsoe is leading the Suns in many statistical categories

Bledsoe currently leads the Suns in points (19.9 ppg) and steals (1.5 spg). He is also averaging the most assists with 5.7 per game and his willingness to involve his teammates is made even clearer by the fact he is seventh in the league in passes made. His usage percentage (27.6%) leads the Suns and to no one's surprise, he has the most drives. In fact, Bledsoe is currently top 10 in the league in drives, including being 3rd in the West behind only Westbrook and Harden.

3. Eric Bledsoe is a top five clutch scorer in the league

Bledsoe OT Buzzer Beater vs Trail Blazers

NBA.com identifies clutch points as points scored in the last five minutes of a game in which the point differential is five or less. In the West, only Westbrook has more clutch points than Bledsoe. The Phoenix guard currently has 77 total points in 22 clutch game opportunities.

